Let’s stand strong against foreign interference

Dear Editor,

SEVERAL Online news outlets in Guyana carried an article dated 2 April, 2020 under the caption, “Ulita Moore’s case proves attempt to frustrate electoral process”- Carter Center.

This raises a lot of eyebrows about this particular observer mission group that was here to “OBSERVE” the March 2020 elections. It also raises lots of speculations now that this Center is trying to tell us, as Guyanese, ‘You do not have the right to legally challenge anything in Guyana, although it’s your democratic and constitutional rights to do so, especially when it comes to public business, which is government or any constitutional body as long we say so.’

It’s very interesting that this very Carter Centre did not utter any words or caution to the PPP when they stormed the tabulation centre of GECOM, and also when they went to court challenging the results of Region 4 by using the late Hollander and others. It was evident in the Tabulation Centre that one of the observers from the Carter Center played a vital role when the storming was going on with the PPP.

As a Guyanese, I want to say to the Carter Center that the GUYANA CONSTITUTION allows for us as Guyanese to take legal proceedings when necessary, especially when it comes to public business; ie government and all agencies or branches, so that they can be accountable, free and fair to the nation.

It’s our DEMOCRATIC RIGHTS to challenge decisions being made by the government and any of its agencies and NO ONE, NOT EVEN the CARTER CENTER can TAKE AWAY/STEAL that DEMOCRATIC RIGHT from us at NO TIME.

WE WOULD NOT AT ALL ALLOW THAT TO HAPPEN, NO MATTER WHAT!

Every citizen of this land is protected by their democratic rights, and under the Constitution of Guyana. We will continue to have that, especially since 2015 under the APNU+AFC government that brought back Democracy and Freedom of Speech that is being enjoyed by ALL Guyanese. The Carter Center was here to observe, but now they want to tell us as Guyanese who wasting the courts time, and who wants to frustrate the electoral process.

But that very Carter Center did not find it’s voice when the PPP was in power and rigged a few elections; they did not speak out against the massacres and bloodbaths that took place under the Bharrat Jagdeo regime. They did not find their voice when the PPP suppressed the people of this country and had a very corrupted government.

Carter Center did speak out publicly against the “Feral Blast” being unleashed on the US Ambassador by the PPP’s Priya Manickchand and the other international organisations under the PPP regime. They didn’t speak out against the assassination of Minister ‘Sash’ Sawh and the hundreds of others that were brutally murdered under the PPP. Today, this very Center that came here to observe the elections wants to dictate who and who can go to the courts, or take up legal challenges against state agencies.

I am a Guyanese, and have democratic rights, and so are all other citizens of this great land, and I am saying to the Carter Center, as a Guyanese, “Please do not try to derail Democracy in Guyana for personal benefits. Allow democracy to take its course. We all have our rights in our land, and so do you in your land. Please stop trying to create unrest in this beautiful land of Guyana.”

NO TO DICTATORS, AND YES TO DEMOCRACY!

Regards,

Abel Seetaram