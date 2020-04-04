Dental Council urges colleagues to temporarily suspend services

–in light of dangers posed by COVID-19

THE Dental Council of Guyana is imploring all oral health professionals across Guyana to suspend all dental procedures and only attend to critical cases in an effort to stop the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We urge our professionals to avoid or suspend all elective oral health procedures, especially those that generate aerosol and airborne particles in the already restricted space within the respective dental clinics/surgeries,” Chairman of the Dental Council, Dr. Meer Khan stated in a release issued on Wednesday.

Dr. Khan said the measure should remain in force until the Council is convinced that the risk is eliminated.

It was suggested to all oral health professionals that attendance of patients be reduced or suspended temporarily, with the major focus being the health and safety of the patients, the professional, the dental team and the environment.

“There can still be some emergencies that will demand input from the professional to manage the situation, and bring some relief until a final procedure can be later executed. Where possible, and through a rotation schedule within the clinic where necessary, patients should still have access to the professional. Quite often, some professional guidance/orientation given by the dentist to the patient may be able to avoid the patient leaving his home to visit the clinic,” Dr. Khan opined.

He advised that contact should be made with patients, informing them of the temporary suspension of their appointments. In return, patients should be able to contact their professionals or clinic via phone, Whatsapp, or email, and only visit their clinics after speaking to the professionals.

Dr. Khan reminded oral health professionals to maintain safe physical distance as they proceed in their activities; follow the communication channels, internationally and locally, and reputable social media sources to keep themselves informed.