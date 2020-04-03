Father charged with murder of 11-year-old daughter

…says act was committed as a ‘sacrifice’ to gain wealth

A man, who allegedly killed his 11-year-old as a sacrifice which he believed would have brought him wealth, was on Friday remanded to prison her murder.

Ganesh Ramdain, 33, a construction worker of of Lot 14 Lusignan, East Coast Demerara appeared before Magistrate Marissa Mittelhozer at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court.

He was not required to plead to the capital offence which alleged that between March 25 and March 27,2020 at his home, he murdered his daughter Varshanie Ramdain.

Police Prosecutor Corporal David Goodridge in his address to the court explained that on March 25,2020, the victim was in her bedroom alone while her mother was in the lower flat of the family home.

It is alleged that the man entered his daughter’s bedroom and began choking her. He then reportedly tied her to the roof and went downstairs.

According to Goodridge, Ramdain then raised an alarm and went back into the room and then cut the child down from the roof. The child was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she was admitted as a patient of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in an unconscious state.On March 27,2020 the child succumbed to her injuries.

Her father was interrogated, and during an video interview with the police, he confessed to killing his daughter because of his religious beliefs, that if he sacrificed her he will become wealthy.

Magistrate Mittelhozer ordered that the defendant undergo a psychological elevation.