Athletes should be in peak condition, as isolated training takes centre stage

… Adding value to discipline

By Clifton Ross

SPORTSMEN and women globally could train themselves into peak, physical condition as isolated training has now become the primary mode of keeping oneself fit and healthy during these times of public withdrawal.

COVID-19 has made her presence felt, bringing an immediate stoppage to sports internationally and regionally, as athletes worldwide have now been forced into isolation.

With gyms and venues in Guyana closed for sanitisation purposes, our beloved athletes have now withdrawn from our public view, leaving sports fans in a gloomy, uncertain state of mind.

This forced solitude comes with a plus, however, as athletes can now spend significant time unbothered, whilst carrying out their daily regimens.

Cardio- and weight-training will be among the core areas of work which most athletes will likely focus on during times where running in the park, court scrimmages, net sessions and such are a thing of the past.

Most of the star international athletes, the likes of basketball players LeBron James, Steph Curry and others have commenced rigorous isolated training sessions due to the NBA season being suspended, a prime example of the value of training alone.

Cricket, the Region’s treasure has also been affected by the pandemic with a number of regional tournaments as well as international tours being called off.

With soccer being the next big sport in Guyana which requires mass gathering, apart from niches like golf, cycling, basketball and a few others which are not as predominant as the two major factions, the top players can now sit back and have some ‘me-time’ work-out sessions.

While it is unclear when the world of sport will ever return to normalcy, one thing is evident that should athletes maintain their isolated training, come resumption of action, the world could see their respective athletes being in peak form after months of indoor training.

Training alone also helps young athletes to become more disciplined, with regard to keeping fit without the need of a coach.

This is also a great way for sportsmen/women to build punctuality and self-respect when training and keep fit is involved for one’s sustainability of life.

Fitter, stronger, well-rested athletes should be the finished product following the end of, or mass control over the virus, paving the way for high levels of action when the sports world resumes from this universal pause.