Places of entertainment to close from 18:00hrs daily from Friday night-President

As the government works to strengthen containment measures to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus, all public gathering at places of entertainment, including bars, clubs, gymnasiums, night clubs, restaurants and swimming pools, will be closed daily between the hours of 18:00 hours and 06:00 hours with effect from midnight on Friday 3rd April 2020.

This was announced by President David Granger in an address to the nation on Thursday.

The Head of State disclosed that in light of the increasing number of confirmed cases of the virus, a meeting was held with partners from international and non-governmental organisations to “coordinate the planning of mitigative and preventative actions against the short- and long-term impacts of the virus on all sectors of the country.”

He said that additional restrictions to safeguard public health will be announced from time to time as the need arises.

President Granger highlighted the menu of measures implemented such as the extraordinary issue of the Official Gazette, published on 16 March 2020, which aims at protecting the health and safety of all Guyanese and empowers the Minister of Public Health to take certain actions which are already in force.

A National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) headed by Prime Minister the Honourable Moses Nagamootoo was operationalised as well as the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC).

Additionally, national quarantine and isolation facilities were established at several locations and collectively will be able to accommodate one thousand persons.

In the meantime, the Head of State called on citizens countrywide, to adopt the many advisories that have been issued by the Ministry of Public Health and the National Task Force, including avoidance of leaving home, avoidance of gatherings of more than five persons, avoidance of visiting sick persons, avoidance of touching other persons, avoidance of touching parts of your face and washing of hands frequently and thoroughly in water.

President Granger assured citizens that “the Government of Guyana continues to work assiduously to combat the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.”

Guyana has recorded 19 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 4 deaths listed by the Ministry of Public Health. Already, dozens of persons have been tested an more than 40 persons have been placed in quarantine.