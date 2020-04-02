Pan Am Athletes Commission urges athletes to stay focused

LED by its president, Aliann Pompey of Guyana, the Pan Am Sports Athletes Commission is urging all athletes, especially those in the Americas, to remain focus and safe, as the world continues to battle with the spread of the coronavirus, which has led to the cancellation of some of the sporting world most prestigious events.

The Commission comprises Aliann Pompey – President (Guyana – Athletics), Carlos Santiago (Puerto Rico – Judo); Adriana Escobar (El Salvador – Rowing), Isabel Swan (Brazil – Sailing), Paola Longoria (Mexico – Racquetball), Amber Joseph (Barbados – Cycling), Tony Azevedo (USA – Water Polo) and Melissa Humana-Paredes (Canada – Beach Volleyball).

According to the commission, the uncertainty is driving athletes crazy, as they “train to win, to fulfil their dreams, while also being aware that this terrible pandemic is affecting the entire world and “as athletes of the Americas, we support the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, because everyone’s health comes first,” highlight the powerful message from the athlete leaders.

The message also includes an important call to action to all sport leaders to continue supporting athletes on their path to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games which have been postponed and will now take place from July 23 to August 8, 2021.

“But it is vital that the athletes continue to receive the support, scholarships and resources that are needed,” said five-time Olympian and Water Polo silver medalist, Tony Azevedo of Team USA.

Sailor Isabel Swan of Team Brazil is emphatic in pointing out that “for athletes and fans across the globe, we know that Tokyo 2020 will be the most important sports celebration in history.”

The Athletes Commission is working tirelessly for the athletes across the continent. The Commission Members invite all athletes to communicate with them through the Panamsports.org website where they can send their questions, comments or concerns while also facilitating the creation of a stronger community.

The Athletes Commission is united in the pursuit of continued sporting development throughout the region while maintaining the health and safety of everyone, not just the athletes.

As president Aliann Pompey says, “beating the Coronavirus is a challenge we must all face, together.”