Future of Guyana rests on the leadership of APNU+AFC and PPP

Dear Editor,

THE present election crisis if not handled correctly can throw the country into unprecedented political and social disorder. It is the political leadership of the two main parties who have been empowered by the people in elections over the last six decades that has the mandate to resolve our present crisis.

The utterances of their leadership at this time is of major importance.

In this regard, PPP executive member Mr Anil Nandlall’s most recent comment on “those who speak of Indian domination,” is instructive of that party’s intention and cannot be overlooked. His remarks are contained in his letter in the Stabroek News edition of Wednesday, April 1.2020 captioned, “ The tragic narrative of those who have lost the 2.. March 2020 elections in Guyana.” Mr Nandlall in political terms is a younger-generation leader of the PPP/C, and were it not for Jadgeo’s personal interest, he would more likely have been that party’s presidential candidate in the last elections. He is also considered well learnt and “intelligent,” therefore his utterances are of great importance to his party and the country.

The question I pose in the present crisis: how useful are his remarks in the current challenging situation facing the nation? He wrote, “ To those who speak about Indian domination, I say that, currently, the Indians constitute a mere 39% of the population and the Africans extremely close behind. Therefore it is not about Indians and Africans. It is about leadership, policies and programmes. These are the foundation pillars Dr Cheddi Jagan built and left in the PPP.” Note this is not Gail Teixeira, Ramotar or Jagdeo speaking, but a younger generation leader of the party. Unfortunately but not surprising, he displays the same dishonest and partisan view of the racial/political contestation and the issue of ethnic domination in Guyana.

Putting aside the accuracy of his 39% figure of the Indian population and his failure to give the percentage of the African population, it is his logic that is my concern. While conceding Indian superior numbers he then seeks to deny its importance in determining who or which party/ race wins elections, thereby implying that it is votes from outside the Indian and African communities that determine the winner. This latter point is true, but the party with the larger constituency has the advantage; and it is not an ethnic/race advantage which cannot be denied.

What is of more importance is that Nandlall seeks to reduce claims from the African community of Indian domination, only to the political/election factor. In doing so he demonstrates contempt and disrespect for the collective intelligence of Africans. The truth of the matter is that he and the PPP/C’s leadership know very well that our (African) insecurity is not only with the political system of governance. Of what use is political power if it doesn’t translate to the economic empowerment of peoples and communities? When we Africans speak of Indian domination, we are concerned with the potential for the political exclusion that the winner-takes-all elections raises. More important is the known/present Indian economic domination of the economy when compared with African stakes in the economy.

So Mr Nandlall, your usefulness and relevance to Guyana at this juncture rests with you and the PPP/C’s acceptance of this reality and the demonstration of a genuine willingness to resolve this most important challenge facing the Guyana nation-state.

In closing, I want to draw readers’ attention to Mr Henry Jeffrey ‘s Future Notes column, SN 01.04.2020. captioned, “Two thieves make God laugh. ” I say to comrade Jeffrey and readers, “the road to hell is paved with good intentions.”

Regards

Tacuma Ogunseye