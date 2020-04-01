No suspected case of Coronavirus in Region 10

– Coomacka residents install sanitary station

REGIONAL officials, who are members of the Regional Health Emergency Committee, as well as health personnel attached to the Linden Hospital Complex, have confirmed that, contrary to rumours circulating in the mining town, there is no suspected case of coronavirus in the town or the region, thus far. This newspaper was also told that officials have not received any calls from persons experiencing symptoms, particularly over the weekend, on the various hotline numbers.

Notwithstanding, officials are still urging residents to be cautious, adhere to the mandatory curfew, practice social distancing and cleanliness. They have commended residents and business owners for playing their part thus far and for setting the trend for others to follow, around the country.

One of those communities, despite being outlying, is Coomacka Mines. The Community Development Council has taken the initiative to install a sanitary block at the community’s entrance, to ensure residents and visitors are sanitized during ingress and egress. Community leader, Dexter Harding, said that the residents were the ones who came up with the idea and the CDC quickly followed. He said permission was sought at the level of the RDC, LMTC and the Region 10 Police Division and permission was granted. The residents pooled their resources together to source the materials and items, which include a sink and apparatus and a water tank, along with detergent and hand soap. “Residents saw what is going on around the world and we are concerned, we just want to take precautions and to protect ourselves,” Harding said.

Being a mining community and being located in an area where loggers and others frequent when travelling from Linden to other communities in Region 10, such as Ituni and Kwakwani, residents also thought it wise to establish the sanitary block.

Coomacka residents have also been adhering to the mandatory curfew that was instituted by the Regional Health Emergency Committee.

In a statement from the Committee, the mandatory regional curfew that commenced on Saturday was deemed highly successful. Particularly making these commendations were Regional Chairman, Renis Morian; Mayor, Waneka Arrindell; and Regional Executive Officer, Orrin Gordon. While most of the businesses adhered to the curfew, a few were cautioned by the police and they quickly complied.

“This was one of the most incident-free initiative being implemented in Region 10 with the residents offering absolutely no resistance,” RC Morian said.

Mayor Arrindell posited that the response of the residents and the proactive approach by the police have resulted in both sides winning. “We can only protect the residents if they allow us to protect them and, by this, they must adhere to the measures that we have implemented. We are confident that we will get over this but for now, these are all urgent measures needed. The leaders of Region 10 have come together to make this work and for that, I commend the residents,” she said.

Arrindell also commended the Linden Chamber of Commerce as the members, too, stressed to business owners the urgency of the curfew.

Region 10 Commander, Hugh Winter, was also praised for taking to the streets with his ranks to ensure the curfew was adhered to.

Not only were businesses taking a stand, but religious organizations as well by cancelling all services.

Regional Executive Officer, Orrin Gordon, said that the RDC is pleased and impressed with the cooperation of residents. He said that this demonstrates their willingness to cooperate and band together in times when they are expected to. “I was very impressed with the level of cooperation we got from the residents on both nights and it demonstrates that with public education and effective systems being implemented, you would get the response that is needed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Regional Commander Winter said that he is pleased with the cooperation given to him and his ranks by both businesses and residents. He noted that his ranks have been doing an excellent job and he would like to thank them thus far; warning that the curfew has only begun and he would like to see consistency. “I am thankful to the residents for recognizing that the police’s role in all of this is to ensure enforcement. We are seeking to help them do what is right and safe now. I am urging that they continue to recognize that being consistent and cooperative with their actions is very important in ensuring continued success,” he said.