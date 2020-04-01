New Amsterdam Mayor implores business owners to comply with restrictions

MAYOR of New Amsterdam, Ms Winifred Haywood, led her team across the main business areas of the township to ensure her citizens were safeguarded against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

As the disease looms over the country, a high level meeting with regional health officials, along with Mayor Haywood and Councilors, was held on Sunday, and, thereafter, a proclamation, of “Cease Operations” with immediate effect, was made for Superbet outlets, Bars, and Beauty Parlours within the township.

Pitt Street, the main shopping thoroughfare, was also ordered closed in preparation for sanitization today.

Fish shops and hangout spots were also to be closed, along with Churches, Mandirs and Mosques and other religious places of worship, in an attempt to significantly reduce large gatherings.

During a walk about on Monday, Mayor Haywood told business owners, “We are concerned about your welfare. We would like you to adhere to the guidelines, such as constant washing of hands, social distancing and eating foods which will boost your immune system. When this is over, we need to see each other.”

Meanwhile, the Mayor, along with her Deputy, Wainwright McIntosh, Town Clerk Sharon Alexander, Councilors Sheannta Lambert and Quacy Isaacs, observed that many businesses had complied with the order, but those which were opened claimed they were not aware of the curfew, as they did not have access to the internet. Nevertheless, they agreed with the decision and offered their support.

Meanwhile, the municipal market was closed just after the midday schedule. Essential services vendors now have to adjust to the new working hours as attempts are being made to allow non-essential workers to stay home, in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID -19 locally.

Region Six (East Berbice / Corentyne) has recorded its first imported case.

Nationally, twelve persons, inclusive of a child, have been tested positive for the coronavirus. The global pandemic has resulted in the death of thousands.