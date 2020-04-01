Ministry of Communities to install foot-operated taps to reduce the spread of COVID-19

THE Ministry of Communities will be installing foot-operated taps at public places to reduce the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Guyana.

This was revealed by Permanent Secretary, Emil McGarrell, during a COVID-19 press briefing on Monday. McGarrell explained that this move will not only decrease the spread of the disease, since persons will not be using their hands to turn on the pipes, but it will also help to conserve the water.

Several local businesses and agencies have already installed handwashing facilities at the entrances of those places of business. In this regard, McGarrell said that the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) which falls under the auspices of the Ministry of Communities, has recognised the need for a more reliable supply across the country.

He added that “GWI has ensured that they maintain the integrity of the network and production has gone up, the water company is also ensuring they maintain the quality of the water provided.”

The Ministry’s participation in the work of the Health Emergency Operations Committee (HEOC) in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, is one to facilitate the work of the Public Health Ministry as it relates to the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), Municipalities and Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC). McGarrell announced that, similar to the HEOC, the Regional Health Emergency Committee was activated in all ten administrative regions and begin following the guidelines outlined by the Public Health Ministry to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Additionally, some of the municipalities, to ensure their residents practise social distancing have taken some proactive steps. Linden and New Amsterdam have gone further and implemented curfews. According to McGarrell, as part of their efforts to be prepared, each region has also activated a Rapid Response Team to go out into communities to conduct assessments of suspected cases. Once a case has been determined then the medical team will take over. Measures are also being taken to reduce the time the market is opened across the regions. (DPI)