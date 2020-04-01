GPHC receives beverage boost from ANSA McAL

The medical professionals working at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) have received a boost of non-alcoholic beverages from trading firm ANSA McAL Limited.

“AMTL is committed to supporting Guyana’s Medical Professionals who remain at the forefront, leading the fight against the spread of COVID-19,” the company said on Wednesday.

The donation of these beverages represents a token of the company’s appreciation to the invaluable service of health professionals to Guyana especially at this time, the company said.

The donation is valued at approximately $380,000 and consists of world-renowned brands such as Lucozade which is known for its iconic “Convalescence” heritage and Smalta which provides a great source of vitamin B.

The company used the opportunity to once more offer its “sincerest gratitude” to the GPHC for its efforts thus far and looks forward to supporting the fight against the spread of COVID-19.