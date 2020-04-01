GPF intercepts boat with ‘ganja’ in Canje Creek

DURING an intelligence-led operation, ranks of the Guyana Police Force on Monday intercepted a wooden vessel in the Canje Creek with over 103 pounds of cannabis.

According to the police, the ‘bust’ was made around 21:45hrs on the day in question and unearthed 24 parcels of suspected cannabis.

Two males, both residents of Sand Hills, Berbice River, were arrested and are currently assisting the police with their investigation.

The suspected narcotic was weighed in their presence and amounted to 46,980 grammes.