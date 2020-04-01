COVID-19 – North Pakaraima villages restrict visits by non-residents

In a move aimed at protecting residents from the global pandemic, the North Pakaraima’s District Council (NPDC) has enforced a restriction on all vehicle owners and non-residents from entering the villages in the area.

In a notice published on social media, the council said that restrictions to enter or pass through any one of the villages are now in effect and the NPDC is seeking the full cooperation of all concerned.

The restrictions are in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and the NPDC is seeking to protect the residents from this deadly disease, the council said.

Guyana has recorded 12 cases of the virus. Two persons have died as a result of complications attributed to the virus and over 40 persons are in institutional quarantine.