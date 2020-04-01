BREAKING | Fourth COVID-19 patient passes away

Guyana has recorded another coronavirus death, an official of the Ministry of Public Health confirmed this evening.

The country has now recorded 4 deaths as a result of the virus.

On Wednesday afternoon, 78-year-old Osa Collins who was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, passed-away at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).Collins was considered an ‘imported case’ as she had recently travelled to the United States of America.

On Tuesday, 38-year-old Jermaine Ifill, an emergency medical technician who previously worked at the GPHC, passed away at the public medical institution.His wife has also tested positive for the virus and she has since been placed in quarantine.

The first recorded death attributed to the virus here, was that of a 52-year-old woman who travelled to Guyana from the US earlier in March.She died on March 11, 2020 after developing health complications and was later tested positive for COVID-19. Several members of her family were also tested positive for the virus.

Earlier on Wednesday, Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence announced that the country has recorded 19 cases of COVID-19.

She said that there are 119 persons on home quarantine.

As regards containing and mitigating the spread of the virus, Lawrence said the MOPH continues to strengthening community and hospital surveillance as well as the Rapid Response Surveillance team.