Bartica Town Council enforces mandatory ‘Stay Home’ regulations

– waives market fees for two months

IN response to recent developments here in light of the outbreak of the Coronavirus this side of the world, the Bartica Mayor and Town Council has implemented a menu of strict ‘Stay Home’ regulations to help stem the spread of the disease.

The regulation, which took effect last Saturday evening and will run until April 10, 2020, has to do with the closure of all public venues whether they’re used for sports or other recreational purposes. Such venues include the Bartica Community Sports Complex, the Mongrippa Playfield and all Parks.

Additionally, all taxi and bus parks, as well as what are called “taxi catchment points” have also been ordered closed, ostensibly until such time as the virus is brought under control. The Council has proposed that all travel arrangements by way of taxi be made by telephone with the respective services, and that the owners of those services must ensure that their drivers do not congregate either at the base or any one point, but rather put systems in place so that they may work from home on call.

Minibuses, on the other hand, are allowed to work, but only on a rotation basis, since assembling at their designated parks is now prohibited.

Also prohibited are gatherings at bars, restaurants, gambling establishments, game shops, barber shops and salons. The proprietors of those establishments are asked, where possible, to consider offering either delivery or pick-up services, or by appointment, as in the case of barbers and salons, so as not to encourage gathering of more than five persons at a location for long durations.

Conversely, those businesses deemed “essential” will be allowed to remain open to the public, on condition that their proprietors take the necessary precaution to ensure the management of; number of persons allowed into the building to access services at a time; utilisation of sanitisation stations for persons entering and leaving; regular sanitisation of facility.

As Mayor of the township, Gifford Marshall was at pains to explain, what the Council proposes doing is neither a “lockdown” nor a curfew; that all they’re doing is ensuring that residents stay off the roadways, and only come out to run essential errands or get to and from work.

Said he, by way of a video update, “We pleading with our residents to desist from leaving their homes, and only do so for essential services. We do not have the resources in terms of medical professionals, nor do we have the resources in terms of facilities for such an outbreak. So we have to work together and comply, to ensure that this virus stays away.”

As he went on to say, “We are cognizant of the implications these measures will have, and after careful deliberation, the Council wishes to advise that all vendors holding stalls in our marketplaces will be granted a waiver of all monthly fees due for the months of April and May 2020. We will continue to monitor the response to these measures and update the residents of the town on any changes as may be necessary.”