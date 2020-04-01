20-year-old remanded for allegedly killing drinking partner

A 20-year-old labourer was on Monday remanded to prison for allegedly killing his drinking partner during an argument.

Fabian Abraham appeared before Magistrate Allan Wilson at the Lethem Magistrate’s Court and was not required to plead to the charge which alleged that on March 25,2020, at Kanuku Drive, Lethem, he murdered 49-year-old Leron Ault, called “Junior.”

According to reports, Abrahams and Ault were imbibing alcohol at Kanuku Drive, Lethem, when an argument ‘erupted’ between them.

Abraham armed himself with a piece of wood and struck Ault to his head and chest.

Ault was taken to the Lethem Regional Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention. A post-mortem listed his cause of death as haemorrhaging from the head due to blunt trauma.