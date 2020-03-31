Schools to distribute feeding programme supplies to parents

SOME schools have begun to distribute, to parents, the biscuits and juices that are usually issued to students as part of the “National School Feeding Programme”, while the Ministry of Education (MoE) is said to be working on a policy to also issue food vouchers to the parents.

The Guyana Teachers Union (GTU), however, is not pleased that teachers have been asked to come out to help in the distribution exercise and has issued a message urging the teachers to remain at home.

“There are reports that headteachers and staff are asked to distribute biscuit and juice, share hot meal vouchers and supervise sanitization of buildings. We urge you to stay home for you and your family’s safety. Remember, safety begins with you,” GTU President, Mark Lyte said in a statement sent to teachers.

Consisting of locally-made biscuits and juices, the National School Feeding Programme targets all nursery schools and all primary schools pupils in Grades 1 and 2.

One teacher confirmed being contacted to inform parents of the distribution, however, they were not asked to be a part of the distribution exercise.

“I’m not aware that they ask teachers to do that, what I know is we were asked to inform the parents; they did not say teachers had to go out to do it, the HM did it. I’m not sure if there are other schools where teachers went out to share biscuits,” they said.

When contacted, MoE Permanent Secretary, Alfred King, would only say that the National COVID-19 Task Force is expected to speak on the issue.

Students and teachers are currently at home for a five-week period that went into effect from March 16, after the MoE closed all schools as part of measures put in place to help fight the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Guyana recorded the first case of the virus on March 11 and has since recorded a total of eight cases, inclusive of one death. As part of preventing the spread, continuous sanitization and social distancing have been advised.

Lyte in his statement also called on teachers who may be conducting lessons, visiting offices, and congregating in public places to refrain from doing so.

“Guyanese have been advised by the Ministry of Public Health to take several steps to prevent the spread of the disease. The GTU joins the MoPH and MoE in advising all teachers to stay at home. Do not visit public places such as offices, banks, etcetera, unless it is absolutely necessary,” Lyte counselled.

In their attempt to mitigate the gap in learning, the MoE has since been providing interactive learning media via television, on the Learning Channel; on the radio; and on their website.

Caption: The National School Feeding Programme targets all nursery schools and all primary schools pupils in Grades 1 and 2.