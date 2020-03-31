Magistrate directed to reopen Marcus Bisram’s case

…hours after setting him free on a murder charge

HOURS after the murder charge against Marcus Bisram was discharged at the Whim Magistrate’s Court by Magistrate Renita Singh, who upheld a no case-submission, Bisram was re-arrested around 16:00hrs after the Director of Public Prosecution ordered that a new Preliminary Inquiry (PI) be conducted, citing that there was enough evidence for him to be committed to stand trial at the High Court.

Bisram was, at the time, with his bodyguards from a popular security firm and other relatives purchasing alcohol and other items to host a party in celebration of his freedom. He was in Springlands and, when

the police approached him, he initially refused and sat in his vehicle. He was eventually escorted to the Springlands Police Station where he spent about 30 minutes in the vehicle before he was taken

into the lock-ups.

Bisram is now expected to undergo the PI again as per a directive from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). The DPP, in compliance with the law, requested the Court Documents

from the Magistrate and, having being satisfied that there was sufficient evidence contained therein for him to have been committed, has directed the Magistrate to re-open the Preliminary Inquiry (PI).

The DPP stated: “There was sufficient evidence for the Magistrate, Ms.Renita Singh, to have committed Bisram.

Earlier in the day, Magistrate Renita Singh upheld the no-case submission from the defence and freed Bisram after she found that the evidence given by the star witness for the prosecution was “unreliable” under cross examination. “Chunilall’s evidence about hearing the command to kill was unreliable

as a result of cross examination and to send this evidence to the jury

would be unsafe and unsatisfactory“

Magistrate Singh explained that the star witness was clear that he did not hear Bisram say anything because the music was too loud and only said what he said because he was pressured and affixed his thumb print to the statement because he was told he will be able to go home. She continued that “there is no reasonable evidence presented that a reasonable jury can convict, as such, the submissions are upheld.” Upon hearing this, Bisram face lit up and he looked at his relatives who ran down the court steps and started to scream with joy in the courtyard while the mother of Narinedatt broke down in tears as she exited the courtroom.

Addressing the media after the matter was adjourned, Bisram stated that he felt the charge was trumped up and politically and religiously-motivated. “I feel justice has been served, it’s been a long three years and they are actually five innocent person still remanded with this fabrication. This was fabricated because the government of the day who feels threatened by my accomplishment and capability but they cannot break me. MBBF (Marcus Brian Bisram Foundation) will continue

its selfless service and its commitment to contributing its annual $200M annually to humanitarian services to this country.” He continued that he will sue the state and bring private criminal

actions against both the DPP and government and others. Bisram was accused of orchestrating the murder of carpenter, Faiyaz Narinedatt, a twenty-seven-year-old father of two who was killed on

November 01, 2016. Narinedatt’s body was found around 03:30hrs on Tuesday, November 01, 2016, on the Number 70 Public Road, East Corentyne, Berbice.

His death was initially reported to be the result of a hit-and-run accident. It was later reported that Bisram made sexual advances to Narinedatt who objected to the latter’s advances. Five other persons were charged and are currently on remand. Bisram, who holds dual citizenship, was extradited from the United State of America on November 21, 2019. He was charged with murder hours after his extradition and placed on remand at the Camp Street Prison. Up to press time, Bisram remained in police custody.