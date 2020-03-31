Diver dies while working on dredge

THE police are currently investigation the circumstances surrounding the death of 61-year-old Hugh Van Lewin, who died on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Mipuri Backdam, Upper Mazaruni River.

Van-Lewin, a diver of Camp Kayuka Ideal Road, Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke -Linden Highway, works on a ‘river dredge’ which is owned by a miner of North Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

On the day in question, Van-Lewin was reportedly under the water in the river operating from the dredge with others who were onboard. The other workers observed that Van-Lewin was not receiving oxygen or responding from under the dredge.

As a result, a colleague went under the water to investigate and found Van-Lewin with his head stuck in the mud. About 11:15hrs, Van-Lewin was removed in an unresponsive state and taken to the Imbaimadai Health Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body is presently at the health centre’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.