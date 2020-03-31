Construction worker accused of attempted murder sent for psychiatric evaluation

29-year-old construction worker, Darren Simpson, of Plum Park Sophia, was, on Monday, March 30, 2020, ordered, by Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, to have an evaluation at the Psychiatric Headquarters. He was charged with attempted murder.

Simpson appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where he was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

The charge alleged that, Simpson, on March 24, 2020, at Plum Park, Sophia, caused grievous bodily harm to Morris Hinds, with intent to murder him.

The court was provided with the facts which stated that Hinds and Simpson are known to each other. Hinds is Simpson’s stepfather. On the day in question, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at about 08:00 hours, Simpson threatened Hinds to kill him while he (Hinds) was preparing to leave for work. On his return home from work, at about 21:00 hours, Hinds exited a car and Simpson approached him from behind and struck him on his head. As a result, Hinds received injuries and was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) to receive medical attention. Hinds was admitted and remains in critical condition.

The accused sister, Malika Hinds, was given an opportunity to provide the court with information with regard to her brother’s (Simpson’s) behaviour. She stated that Simpson usually smoked and would become violent.

Chief Magistrate McLennan ordered that Simpson be evaluated at the Psychiatric Headquarters.

The matter was adjourned until Thursday, May 7, 2020.