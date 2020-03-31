Ccovid-19 | Measures for implementation by registered and practising veterinarians

By Dr. Steve Surujbally

Curbside Treatment. Medications/instructions on dosage rates may be given at the parking space outside the Clinic/Farmstead – in an attempt to comply with the “social distancing” recommendation.

1) The Vets must insist that clients call ahead of their arrival at the Clinic or at the vet’s field office. By so doing, we could explain our current protocols regarding the treatment of pets/farm animals.

2) Postpone scheduled but non-essential routine appointments where and when necessary. This includes vaccinations and even minor surgeries.

3) Vets should not schedule new and not immediately necessary surgeries, like spays and neuterings. Only dire emergency services are to be performed – if at all.

4) See how best diagnoses and treatment of simple ailments can be done without meeting clients.

5) Use photographs. Let the owner send to the vet, via email or whatsapp, a picture of the condition, as best he/she can.

6) Vet Clinic activities/visits to farmsteads must be kept to a minimum.

7) Advise companion animal caregivers/farmers why such steps are being taken.

8) Emphasise that vets think/hope that these measures may only be temporary.

9) Vets may have to ration certain medical supplies, if they are tending to become unavailable.

10) Vets and clients must use functional face masks.

11) An option is to drastically reduce the Clinic hours/days.

12) The possibility of establishing one Veterinary Treatment Centre, and involve practising vets – according to a well thought out and practical schedule.

13) The most drastic of all measures is to totally close our practices.

N.B.

For those Small Animal Practitioners who intend to persist in carrying on business as usual, they must nevertheless understand that they have the responsibility to join in the effort to reduce the COVID 19 infection spread from client to client and from client to Clinic Staff, by implementing the following specific measures in their respective Clinics:

1) The Vet or authorized Clinic Staff must ask every client whether he/she has knowingly been in contact directly or indirectly with persons who have tested positive for COVID19.

2) The question must also be asked of the client whether he/she is/has been recently exhibiting symptoms associated with COVID19 – namely:

• Fever • Coughing • Shortness of Breath/Difficult Breathing

• Tiredness/Listlessness • Aches • Runny Nose • Sore Throat

Of course, if the answer is in the positive, those clients must immediately be advised to see a physician. Until then, such persons must place themselves in voluntary self-isolation. Clearly, such clients would not be allowed to enter the Vet’s Clinic.

3) As much as possible, the vet (who decides to keep his/her Clinic open to the public) may wish to carry out curbside diagnoses and routine prophylactic and/or therapeutic interventions. In any case, the client should be requested to remain outside the Clinic, until his/her turn to see the Vet.

4) Clients should be informed that they could also seek advice by telephone. The Pet Clinic can provide needed medication.

5) If you allow clients in the Clinic’s Waiting Area, they must practice SOCIAL DISTANCING (6 feet apart). The Pet Clinic must arrange the chairs in the Waiting Area accordingly.

6) The Vet/Technical Assistants must advise clients not only to keep their distance from each other, but they should not engage in petting of other clients’ companion animals, which will, in all likelihood, break the 6 feet Social Distancing barrier.

7) The Clinic must provide Hand Sanitizers, placed at a strategic location, before the Client enters and leaves the Waiting Area.

8) As much as possible, only the companion animal’s caregiver should enter the Clinic, and only with one pet at a time.