BREAKING | Second Coronavirus death recorded

Reports are that one of two patients who was hospitalised at Coronavirus Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has passed away.

According to reports, the 38-year old man worked in the past at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) as an emergency medical technician and runs a private health care entity which does home care services.The man, who lived at South Ruimveldt Gardens with his family, was admitted to the GPHC over a week ago after complaining of feeling unwell.

He was hospitalised and as his condition deteriorated, he was taken to the Intensive Care Unit. He died on Tuesday morning. Reports from staff at the hospital are that the man’s wife, who is pregnant, was collected by health officials on Monday night and placed in isolation.

Guyana had confirmed its first imported case of COVID-19 in Georgetown on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

That patient, a 52-year-old Guyanese woman who had travelled from the United States of America to Guyana on March 5, 2020, was presented to the public health system on March 10. She died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation on March 11. Since then, four of the woman’s relatives have tested positive for the virus.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Guyana increased to eight, inclusive of the two deaths.