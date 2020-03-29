‘Guyana a sovereign state’

…gov’t tells US during engagement over elections

AMID increasing threats by the US and other countries, the Guyana Government reminded all of its international partners and friends that this country remains a sovereign state governed by the rule of law.

Since the March 2 General and Regional Elections, the ABCE countries have alleged that the tabulation of votes in District Four was flawed, and that has threatened the integrity of the entire electoral process. The US Government, in particular, has repeatedly said that any government sworn in based on flawed elections results would not be legitimate, despite the fact that aspects of the process is under judicial review. That review would determine, whether a recount, at this stage would be legally possible.

On March 24, the ambassador, in a tweet, said, “the calls for a free, fair, credible election in Guyana grow louder. The United States stands with [the] foreign office in warning of serious consequences for any individuals who seek to benefit from electoral fraud and from illegitimate government.”

Notwithstanding the facts of the matter, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs of the U.S. Department of State, Ambassador Michael Kozak, on Thursday, said he had cause to summon Guyana’s Ambassador to the US, Dr. Riyad Insanally, to a meeting to reinforce the US’ position.

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the meeting took place at 16:30hrs at the request of Ambassador Kozak but reminded all and sundry that Guyana remains a sovereign state.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Karen Cummings, in that statement, said general and regional elections in Guyana were conducted on March 2 in accordance with the Constitution and electoral laws of the country, as she dispelled the notion that the elections were compromised.

“The electoral process is managed by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), an independent body, constitutionally mandated to conduct and manage, free, fair, and transparent elections,” Dr. Cummings reminded the country’s international partners. She said while Guyana appreciates the role and work of all elections observation missions, it must be established that there was no interference in the electoral process on the part of government.

“The executive branch of government has never tried to influence, interfere with or instruct GECOM in any way,” the foreign affairs minister said.

She also drew the world’s attention to the fact that the electoral process is incomplete due to a number of legal proceedings filed in the court. However, in light of the concerns raised by sections of the international community and the opposition, President David Granger invited the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to facilitate a National Recount, though the results thus far has placed his party in the lead, but that too has been temporarily blocked by the court.

“The executive branch attempted, sincerely and in good faith, to find a way forward by inviting the CARICOM team to conduct a recount. The Supreme Court has been approached and has intervened; its rulings, which are still being awaited, will be respected in accordance with the Constitution and Laws of Guyana,” Minister Cummings explained.

Contrary to reports, the foreign affairs minister made it clear that “there is no break down in the rule of law in Guyana”

For the record, she reminded that the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Government remains in place until the President is sworn in.

However, since the disruption of the electoral process, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) and its allies have been calling for the US, the United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union to impose sanctions on Guyana amid the allegations of electoral fraud, although, to date, those claims have been unfounded.

Last Thursday, APNU+AFC Executive Member and Director-General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon said the position taken by the opposition is unpatriotic.

“I think that is very anti-national; very anti-national, and I don’t see any country in the world that actually would want to invite that level of sanction on its country, knowing fully well the developmental path on which we are on,” Harmon said during a press conference.

He said that throughout the electoral process, the APNU+AFC Government has respected the independence of the Guyana Elections Commission in fulfilling its mandate to conduct free, fair and credible elections in Guyana, as outlined in the Constitution.

“Throughout the electoral process,” Harmon said, “the Government of Guyana did not seek, in any way, to influence, interfere or instruct the Elections Commission in its work.”

Though GECOM has been temporarily barred from declaring the official results for the Elections, the total results declared by Returning Officers (ROs) for the 10 Electoral Districts show that the ‘Coalition’ government is in the lead by over 7,000 votes. While the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) won six Regions, and the APNU+AFC, four, the coalition’s ability to maintain its stronghold in the country’s largest voting district (Region Four) has placed it in the lead, GECOM’s records show.