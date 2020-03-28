Known robber shot in gunfire exchange with police

A 26-year-old mason of East Rumiveldt was on Friday afternoon shot and injured by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) after he opened fire on them.

Osafo Johnson, a father two, was wanted by the police for a series of robberies. According to a police source, ranks received information that Johnson was sighted at East La Penitence Dam and proceeded to investigate. However, when they got there, Johnson opened fire, forcing ranks to do likewise.

Johnson was shot and injured during the exchange, and was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) to be treated.

Johnson, who currently has a pending matter at the court, is in police custody.

In 2010, Johnson, who was 17 at the time, was shot and injured by ranks of the GPF in a similar altercation, after he was wanted for questioning in relation to a murder and a series of gang-related crimes. The young man was released on $60,000 bail in relation to the said matter.

Johnson also made another court appearance in September 2019 to answer to yet another robbery charge, whereby it was alleged that on August 27, 2019, at Jackson Street, North Ruimveldt, he, while in the company of others, robbed one Howard McPherson of $20,000 in cash and one Samsung cellular phone valued $40, 000.

Johnson pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

Johnson, who appeared before Magistrate Dylon Bess at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, pleaded with the magistrate to be lenient with him and offered to repay the virtual complainant for the items that were stolen.

The sum of $60,000 was given to the virtual complainant, the matter was dismissed, and the defendant was released from police custody.

However, Magistrate Bess placed Johnson on one years’ bond, and advised him to stay out of trouble with the police.