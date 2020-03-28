COVID-19| Guyana now has 8 confirmed cases of Coronavirus

The number of confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Guyana has moved from 5 to 8 with the number of deaths remaining at 1.

This was confirmed by Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence who noted in an address on the ministry’s Facebook account today that the total number of persons who have been tested has increased from 39 to 44 while the number of persons in institutional quarantine has risen to 31.

She said 7 persons are now in institutional isolation by the ministry and she noted that the entity continues to provide psycho-social support to those in need of such services.”With regard to our capacity to respond, in addition an to the four facilities which are ready to provide services to 350 persons, all regions now have capacity centrally to cater for an additional 134 persons, “she said.

Lawrence said calls to the COVID-19 hotline set up by the ministry has increased from 773 to 856 and she noted that they were received from 9 of the 10 administrative regions.

She expressed gratitude to the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) and she highlighted the support the ministry has received during the preparatory planning and implementation of the national response plan since the first COVID-19 case was reported.

PAHO’s most recent intervention was the donation of some 1,100 test kits to the Ministry of Public Health.

The minister also clarified the situation of a Brazilian national who she noted was tested in BomFin across the border in Brazil from the town of Lethem. She said in the Rupununi region, a regional task force has been established while sensitization has also increased in the area.She added that sensitization sessions continue with the business places and other stakeholders in the region while visits to ensure the necessary protocols for awareness has increased.

In addition an active awareness campaign through flyers public awareness systems and Radio Lethem has been ongoing.She said visits to unofficial border crossing reveal that the Brazilian security personnel as well as police officers from Guyana, are securing those unofficial ports.

An isolation room has also been established at Lethem at the Regional Hospital and she congratulated those persons who are working behind the scenes to ensure awareness in the area is ongoing.