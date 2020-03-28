Citizens Bank offers ‘pandemic relief’ to customers

…ATM, late payment fees on loans waived

…extension to repayment period among relief efforts

AS it considers its corporate social responsibilities in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, local financial institution, Citizens Bank, will be deferring loan payments to its credit customers affected by the virus on a case-by-case basis for a period of six months.

In addition, the bank will be restructuring loans for customers whose loans have been impacted by the virus and according to a statement released by the bank on Friday, restructuring may be include a moratorium on repayment of principal and interest and an extension to the repayment period.

Among the immediate steps to be implemented to assist all its customers, the bank said that all ATM (automatic teller machine) and EFT (Electronic Funds Transfer) fees will be waived for a period of 90 days. In addition payroll credit fees and late fees on loan payments as well as credit card fees will also be waived for the next 90 days.

Customers who wish to find out if they qualify for the pandemic relief are asked to contact the bank at info@citizensbankgy.com

Citizens Bank noted that it has implemented social distancing measures and as such, a limit has been placed on the number of persons who wish to transact business with the bank at any given time.

The bank said that hand sanitising measures have been implemented at its branches and the frequency of cleaning and sanitising has been increased, including at its ATMs.

The bank urged customers to limit ‘in branch’ visits and utilise its online or ATM banking services as well as night depository during this time.