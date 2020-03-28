Bartica Regatta 2020 postponed due to COVID-19

THE annual Easter-time activity in Bartica, popularly known as Regatta, was sadly postponed until further notice, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This news was relayed to the Guyana Chronicle by the Mayor of the township, Gifford Marshall, who said that all plans had been moving apace to promote domestic and international tourism through the annual Bartica Easter Regatta.

But in the face of the current COVID-19 realities, he said the Bartica Regatta Organising Committee has taken a decision to postpone this year’s Regatta activities to a date to be announced.

“We regret that this decision has to be taken, but as a caring organising committee, we do believe that it would not be in our best interest to put the lives of our citizens, tourists and by extension Guyana, at risk at a time when the world is grappling with this pandemic,” Marshall said.

He added too that, “We stand in support of putting Guyana and its people first in keeping with His Excellency President David Granger and the task force’s decision to actively take precautionary measures to reduce the spread of the disease. The no promotion of any large gathering events is one such measure. We encourage all to practice social distancing and regular and proper sanitisation. When it is possible, the committee will provide information on the rescheduling of Bartica Regatta 2020.”

The Bartica Regatta activities have been a customary event for several decades. What started out as a small community activity, grew into one of the largest tourist activities, and played a great role in making Bartica a well-known town.

The weekend-long activity usually comprises of a plethora of events including boat, Jet Ski and dirt bike races, beach parties and activities for children, a beauty pageant, night life shows and many more fun activities that bring the people of the township together, and attract others to come to the township.

This is a highly anticipated activity, and its postponement has saddened the people, but they are conscious of what is happening before them.

In fact, all Easter weekend events have been canceled due to the virus. Even the annual Guyana Carnival, which was slated for May, has also been called off.

The people of Guyana are, at this time, taking the advised precautionary measures to ensure their safety until this epidemic has passed.