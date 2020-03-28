‘Badman’ Bryan Mackintosh arrested for issuing threats to public officials

FOLLOWING the circulation of a video in which he can be heard making threats of ‘bloodbath’ to several public officials, businessman Bryan ‘Max’ Mackintosh has been arrested by the police and an immediate investigation into his actions has commenced.

Mackintosh, who resides at Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara, turned himself into the police at CID Headquarters, Eve Leary on Friday, in the company of his lawyer.

Mackintosh shot the video earlier this week as he drove around in his vehicle. He could be heard in the expletive-laden video calling on other politicians to engage him in a ‘bloodbath’.

“Come and learn tonight, come and learn wah bad man is about, come at the back where the containers is …come out and learn tonight,” he can be heard saying on the video.

Mackintosh called the names of Attorney General, Basil Williams; Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon, and attorney James Bond in his expletive-laden video as he issued his threats.

Mackintosh is one of several persons who have formed the so called ‘Guardians of Democracy’ group which has been staging 24-hour vigils outside the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). The group of dozens of opposition supporters has been keeping daily watch on the containers which hold the ballot boxes from the March 2, 2020 regional and general elections. Each political party is said to have locks to the containers holding the ballot boxes.

Photographs of the group, which have erected tents at the location, appeared on social media this week, and members of the public have noted that the large gathering has paid scant regard to the health issues related to the spread of the of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.