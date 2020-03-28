Applicant in elections matter takes his own life

Reeaz Holladar, the applicant for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) in an ongoing elections court case, has taken his own life.

PPP/C executive, Attorney Anil Nandlall confirmed in a social media post that Holladar,who was also his driver, died on Saturday morning around 04:00hrs. He said that from all indications Holladar committed suicide.Holladar leaves to mourn his wife and two sons.

Recently, Holladar through his attorney Nandlall, was denied an application to join the ongoing elections case calling for the discharge of an injunction blocking the recount of the ballots cast at the March 2, 2020 elections.

Holladar had also featured in an earlier application before Chief Justice, Roxane George-Wiltshire, which sought to block the declaration of the Region Four results. He was represented by a battery of lawyers, including the high-priced senior counsel of Trinidad and Tobago, Douglas Mendez.