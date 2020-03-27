Judge rules court has jurisdiction to hear recount injunction application

Justice Franklin Holder today ruled that the High Court has jurisdiction to hear a recount injunction application filed by private citizen Ulita Moore.

Moore filed a Fixed Date Application (FDA) against Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), the Chairman of GECOM, and the Chief Elections Officer two weeks ago.An injunction was granted blocking GECOM from conducting a recount of the ballots cast in the March 2, 2020 regional and general elections.

Earlier this week, Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh, through her attorney Kim Kyte-Thomas, objected to the Application for Discovery filed by the Leader of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) List of Candidates, Bharrat Jagdeo, on the grounds that the application, which seeks to have the Elections Commission lay over the Region 4 Statements of Poll, could only be brought by way of an Election Petition.

Justice Holder is expected to make a ruling on this aspect of the case later today.