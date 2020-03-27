Capoey gets new 15hp outboard engine

THE Public Health Department in Region Two recently handed over a new Yamaha 15HP Outboard Engine to the Amerindian community of Capoey. The engine was handed over by to the Community Health Worker, Ayasha Persaud, by representative of the Regional Executive Officer.

Toshao of the Amerindian community, Ralph Hendricks, said the engine will boost healthcare delivery in the community. Hendricks said the engine will be used on the community boat to transport emergency cases, doctors and nurses to the health post.

He said a health team usually visits the community monthly to conduct medical outreach. He, therefore, thanked the Regional Administration for the timely intervention that will significantly benefit his community.

Community Health Worker, Ayasha Persaud, thanked Regional Executive Officer, Denis Jaikarran, and the Regional Health Officer, Afarah Khan, for the timely gesture.

She said whenever there are emergencies, many times families cannot afford to transport their family members and therefore the boat will be used to assist.