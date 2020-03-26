Man accused of ‘robbery-under-arms’ remanded

OSAFO DENHART, a 25-year-old man, was, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, remanded to prison by Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs–Marcus, having been charged with several offences.

Denhart appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where he was not required to plead to the indictable charges, when they were read to him.

The first offence alleged that, Denhart, on March 21, 2020, at Jamoon Drive, Meadow Brook, while in the company of another, and armed with a firearm, robbed Lawrence McCray of a 35 pennyweight gold chain valued at $400,000, one gold ring valued at $150,000 and a diamond bracelet valued at $375,000.

The second offence alleged that Denhart, on March 21, 2020, at Jamoon Drive, Meadow Brook, while in the company of another and armed with a firearm, robbed Sherwayne La Fleur of a wallet valued $2,000 and $25,000.

The third offence alleged that Denhart, on March 21, 2020, at Jamoon Drive, Meadow Brook, while in the company of another and armed with a firearm, robbed Ulrick Edwards of one Samsung Galaxy cellular phone valued at $26,000.

The prosecutor objected to Denhart being granted bail on the grounds that he was recently released from prison where he served sentences for similar offences. Additionally, the defendant was deemed a flight risk due to the fact that he was wanted for similar offences. The prosecutor further recommended that Denhart be remanded until further investigation is done.

Denhart, when questioned by the court in regard to his current offence, stated that he was never convicted and that it was his first offence.

The prosecutor, in response to Denhart’s statement, provided the court with solid evidence which stated that, in October, 2014, Denhart was sentenced to 24 months in prison, having been charged for ‘robbery-under-arms’.

In response to the prosecutor’s presentation of evidence to the court, Denhart mentioned that he was unaware of the charge.

Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs–Marcus remanded Denhart to prison and gave him an alternative to request an earlier date from the Chief Magistrate or proceed to the High Court to request bail in the matter.

The matter was adjourned until April 22, 2020.