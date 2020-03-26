Lindener crushed to death after log falls off truck

A LINDENER met his demise, on Wednesday evening, after one of the logs he was loading onto a truck, reportedly fell on him.

Dead is 25-year-old Michael Paul, a porter, of Lot 4582 Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden. The incident occurred at 37 KM 23 Miles Mabura Road, Region 10.

Information reaching this newspaper suggested that Paul was employed with a large-scale logger, Johan Dhanpaul. Around 15:00 hours on Wednesday, Dhanpaul and his four workmen, including Paul, had just finished loading logs on his truck, GWW 1868. It was reported that, while they were about to strap the logs onto the truck with chains, the wooden stanchion broke, causing a log to fall on Paul.

The men immediately picked up Paul and took him to the Linden Hospital Complex. He was, however, pronounced dead on arrival. Ranks, stationed at the Mackenzie Police Station, examined the body and two small bruises were seen on his right chest and right side rib cage. Fractures were suspected. A post Mortem examination is expected to be completed soon.

Investigations are being carried out by both the police and the Ministry of Social Protection, Department of Labour. In the last two years, there have been several logging-related accidents in Region Ten. Workers attached to several large-scale loggers and companies have complained about not being equipped with the necessary safety gears to perform the laborious and risky jobs.

There was on outpouring of love and sympathy on social media for Paul, who was very popular in Linden. He was described as a loving and hardworking young man. His mother, Debbie Paul, said that he was working with Mr. Dhanpaul for more than a year. She last saw him around 06:00 hrs on Tuesday. She was contacted by the employer about what transpired and based on the evidence presented, she believes he indeed died from an industrial-related accident. She described her son as a jovial, respectful and hardworking person. “He always had a smile on his face; he was a very loving child,” the grieving mother said. Michael Paul leaves to mourn two foster children and four sisters.

Deceased: Michael Paul