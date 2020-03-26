COVID-19 | Vreed-en-Hoop speed boats carrying less passengers per trip

...few implementing precautionary measures

By Naomi Parris

As the authorities in Guyana continue to fight the spread of the deadly COVID-19 (Coronavirus), several speed-boat operators who ply the Georgetown- Vreed-en-Hoop route have been reducing their total quota of passengers by as much as 10 persons per trip even as some cautioned that their colleagues have not been implementing the precautionary measures set out by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH).

During a visit to the Georgetown Ferry stelling at Stabroek on Thursday morning, the Guyana Chronicle spoke to a several speed-boat operators who revealed that are currently taking measures to protect themselves and the commuters who have to travel with them on a daily basis.

Andy Moffett, a boat operator who plies the Georgetown to Vreed-en-Hoop route, when asked how often he cleans the life jackets on his boat stated, “I does clean the boat every trip but I does clean the life jacket every two weeks.”

On the other hand, Moffett stated that in the coming week, he will the decreasing the amount of passengers he takes per trip.”Right now I taking like 33 passengers per trip but from next week I’ll be taking like 23 only so that passengers will be spaced out like arm’s length,” he said.

Another boat operator, Davendra Ramnauth stated that since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus he has decreased the total number of passengers he takes per trip.

“For now we using lil Fabuloso, but from next week we gone sanitize the boat and thing but right now we carrying a small amount of passengers so you know everybody not gone deh crowd up next to each other,”Ramnauth said.

Meanwhile, another boat operator who gave his name as ‘Luknauth’ revealed that he has not yet implemented a social distancing rule on his boat, however in the coming week he will decrease the number of passengers he takes per trip as he pledged to be on the side of safety.

Luknauth stated that he cleans his boat and life jackets at the end of every trip he makes across the Demerara River in order to protect himself and persons who travel with him.

“We carrying the full load for now, from Monday we gone fetch less people but for now I got some things I does rub my hand up with you know my lil hand sanitizer and so, I got some bleach and so that I does wipe out the boat every trip I take, also I does wipe up the life jacket every trip you know wipe down the neck and so,” Luknauth stated.

Guyana has recorded 5 cases, including one death, of the Coronavirus and the Ministry of Public Health has been undertaking a campaign to bring awareness to the public to curtail the spread of the virus.

A Ministerial Task force has been in operation mode to augment the efforts of the health ministry and to date, screening at various ports-of-entry has been increased while persons have been placed in quarantine to stem the spread of the virus.