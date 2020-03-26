COVID-19 | Lockdown in Region Ten from Saturday

The regional authorities in the Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice region have decided to impose a curfew from this weekend since persons in the area are refusing to adhere to precautionary measures outlined by the Ministry of Public Health relative to the Coronavirus.

According to a statement, with the help of the police, a curfew will go into effect on Saturday, March 28,2020 from 18:00hrs until 06:00hrs the following morning. This will take place daily for a two week period, according to Mayor of Linden Waneka Arrindell.

Only pharmacies and supermarkets will be allowed to open their doors until 19:00hrs and the police will be patrolling the area. Anyone found on the road after 20:00hrs will have to answer to the lawmen.

If necessary, the duration of the curfew would be extended, Arrindel said.

“We are asking the residents of Region Ten to please take note and adhere to this. This is for your safety as it is for ours,” the mayor said. She said that a team will be traversing the region to sensitize persons about COVID-19 and the measures that needs to be taken to avoid infection.

According to Arrindell, the decision to impose a curfew was made by all stakeholders including the Regional Chairman, Regional Executive Officer, Regional Police Commander among others after concerns were raised that persons in the Region were not adhering to precautionary measures against COVID-19.