High Court on one-month lockdown

…pending cases adjourned to April

THE Judiciary of Guyana has announced a one-month adjournment of all pending cases in the High Courts of the three counties due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country.

On Tuesday, March 24, 2020, the Office of the Chancellor of the Judiciary announced several protocols for the “evolving situation” to safeguard their staff and the public.

All pending matters in the High Courts in Berbice, Essequibo and Demerara are adjourned for at least one month to a date on or after April 20, 2020.

Only urgent cases will be heard by the High Courts. The designated presiding judges will make determinations on the urgency of matters.

The Family Court Registry has suspended all “in person” litigants hearings until April 20, 2020 and after. A notice of the resumption of service will be issued.

The opening of the Demerara Criminal Assizes for April will be postponed for one month. The Berbice and Essequibo Criminal Assizes are also suspended for a month.

Thereafter, the circumstances will be reviewed on the basis of the prevailing situation. Jurors will be advised via the media when they would be required to attend court.

Magistrates will be operating on a roster basis, sitting one day per week in each district. Some magistrates will be placed on call to deal with emergency matters.

With the exception of maintenance, domestic violence and related matters, all other cases in the magistrates’ court will be fixed to April 20, 2020.

For persons in custody, their matters will be heard or bail considered.

In case of urgent hearing of cases, an application must be made by letter with reasons to the chief justice or chief magistrate for consideration.

Written submissions/speaking points and addresses must be submitted to the court/magistrate. The judge/magistrate will determine the duration of the trial/hearing.

Emails, Telephone Conference calls, Zoom/Skype and other related technology will be utilised to minimise “in-person” attendance at court and hearings of cases.

However, where ‘in-person’ hearings are permitted, several protocols will be established in relation to social distancing.

Only attorneys-at-law, persons/litigants and witnesses connected with matters will be allowed to enter the courtyard and a distance of at least three feet must be maintained between persons.

Bail applications and remand of prisoners will be done via Skype, teleconferencing or other electronic means.

Attorneys-at-law are encouraged to only file matters that they deem urgent at this time. The court has issued adjournments, the adjourned dates will be communicated to attorneys-at-law via email, telephone, Skype or other electronic means.

Staff of the courts registries and offices will be operating on a rotational basis.

Enhanced cleaning and fumigating of all courts and offices continue to be in place. Attorneys-at-law, litigants and witnesses and other court users must comply with sanitising requirements on entering all court compounds.

Members of the public are advised not to come to any court unless specifically requested to do so by the court or by their attorney-at-law.

Based on the advisories from the World Health Organisation, persons having flu-like symptoms, or who are otherwise ill or are caring for persons with such conditions, or who are in the high-risk or vulnerable category of persons are advised not to enter the court compounds.