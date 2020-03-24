Schools to remain closed until April3

SCHOOLS, across the country, will remain closed for the remainder of the academic term because of ongoing efforts to reduce the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) locally.

This decision was taken by the Ministry of Education, which, in a public notice, said schools will be closed for an additional week, March 30, 2020 to April 03, 2020. This will lead into the Easter Term vacation which will last from April 06, 2020 to April 17, 2020.

Although there has been an extension in the closure, the education ministry said the commencement of the third term for the current academic year remains on schedule for April 20, 2020. Since the detection of the first case COVID-19 locally, the education ministry had taken a decision to close schools for two weeks from March 16, 2020.

Anyone with concerns can contact the ministry on 226-1175 or the Public Health hotline on 227-4986 between 08:00hrs and 16:00hrs or 624-3067 between 16:30 and 20:00hrs.

Guyana has so far recorded no new cases of the global pandemic. To date five cases, including one death, of the virus has been recorded. Though social distancing is one of the primary measures in preventing the spread of the deadly coronavirus, many Guyanese are failing to take heed to this advisory, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Karen Boyle, said on Sunday.

Many religious halls of worship have remained opened as well as recreational facilities such as bars, though the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has advised against large gatherings.

Social distancing entails persons keeping safe distances between themselves and others. It is a measure that many countries have been demanding so as to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, which has been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

While acknowledging that behaviour change takes time, the DCMO said it cannot be business as usual when the virus is spreading rapidly across the world, and as such persons need to refrain from certain activities.

“Some churches are still having regular services; people are still in some instances greeting persons with handshakes and kissing. Greetings need to be as non-contact as possible and it is possible,” Boyle stated. She noted, however, that though slow, some persons are getting the message and are being proactive.

According to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).

The coronavirus outbreak reportedly originated in Wuhan, China, and has since spread to many other countries, including some in the Americas. Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, coughs, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

Persons who suspect that they may have the virus are advised not to visit a health facility, but instead call on several provided hotlines where it can be arranged for a health team to visit. Lawrence noted that additional hotline numbers have been added, and staff has been increased to facilitate efficiency. The numbers are 226-7480; 229-7490; 231-1166; 227-4986; 624-6674; 624-2819; 624-9355.