COVID-19 | Aishalton establishes checkpoint for visitors, residents

…gates to village close from 18:00hrs-06:00hrs

THE Deep South Rupununi village of Aishalton has established a checkpoint to monitor the entry of persons to the area.

At the same time, the village council has erected a gate at the entrance to the village, Toshao Michael Thomas noted on Monday.

He stated on his Facebook page that the checkpoint has been established at the Kabanwao Bridge and comprises village officials, police and health staff.

“We are calling on all persons traversing the area to cooperate with the team who will be at the check point,” Thomas said.

He said the gate will be closed from 18:00hrs each day until 06:00hrs the following day until further notice. ”This effort is to safeguard our people from the dangerous COVID-19,” Thomas said.

He said that the village council, the police, health staff, village officials and the people of the area are committed to taking all necessary precautions against the dreaded disease.

Already, several indigenous villages across the country have put systems in place to protect its residents from the global pandemic. They include Santa Rosa at Moruca, Orealla and St Cuthbert’s Mission.

The coronavirus has been sweeping the globe since the first outbreak in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. It has since spread to 176 countries, infecting over 332,900 persons, and being responsible for over 14,510 deaths, as at Monday, according to World Health Organisation statistics.