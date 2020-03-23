Rotary Club, GWI installs hand-washing station at Stabroek Market

THE Rotary Club of Georgetown Central partnered with the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) to install a public hand-washing station at the Stabroek Market Square on Sunday.

President of the Rotary Club of Georgetown Central, Andrew Boyle, said the initiative was implemented to increase awareness of the importance of regular handwashing to reduce the transmission of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID 19).

“We have come together to help lower the curve. What we are trying to do is to encourage individuals; whether they are customers or vendors to wash their hands because it helps to lower the spread of Coronavirus,” Boyle told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Community Services’ Director of the Georgetown Rotary Club, Jeffrey Walcott explained that Stabroek Market was chosen because “it’s a convenient point for hundreds, if not, thousands of persons daily. There are people operating businesses, as well as commuters who are passing through the environment.”

Walcott told DPI that the organization, with the help of other stakeholders, intends to install similar handwashing stations across Guyana, with markets being targeted first.

“Together, with our partner GWI, we hope to roll out this initiative across the country.

Primarily starting with the market areas. First in Georgetown and then moving further along the East Coast and East Bank.”

The release said that systems are already in place for the refilling of sanitising detergents when those currently installed run low. The handwashing station provides 24-hour service and is located close to the Police Outpost.

Club members also distributed bottles of hand sanitizers to vendors and passersby while encouraging them to practise healthy hygiene.

The release said that, among the stakeholders highlighted for their contribution towards the installation of the handwashing station, were Chung’s Global, Fix it Electrical and General Contracting, City Printery, MDE Solutions, Tidy Up and Banks DIH Limited.

The release said that persons interested in collaborating with the Rotary Club of Georgetown Central in the fight to prevent the spread of COVID-19, are encouraged to contact Jeffery Walcott on telephone number 592-618-5000.