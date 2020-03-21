President condemns attacks in Region 5

President David Granger has condemned “hateful” attacks on residents of Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice).

The president’s statement came hours after a family of Bush Lot village, whose members have been ardent supporters of the APNU+AFC, lost their butcher shop which was allegedly set alight by persons unknown on Friday night.

Below is a full text of the President’s statement

“Guyanese,

I am deeply concerned about reports of acts of civil violence which have been perpetrated in the Mahaica-Berbice Region (No. 5).

I was saddened to learn, today, of the destruction of private property and of attacks on innocent citizens on 20th March 2020 in Bush Lot Village in the Mahaica-Berbice Region (N0.5). I condemn these hateful acts of hostility aimed at terrorising innocent citizens and instigating discord.

I call for good sense to prevail and urge residents to desist from communal violence. I call on the perpetrators to cease these criminal acts immediately. I urge the law enforcement agencies to act swiftly to ensure the safety of citizens and to bring perpetrators to justice. The Guyana Police Force must ensure that law and order prevails in the interest of the protection of citizens and the state.

The recent acts of violence on innocent civilians and their property follow attacks on schoolchildren and on law enforcement officers on 5th March in the same Region (No.5). The media showed images of a hooligan brandishing a firearm in confrontation with policemen on 6th March at Lusignan, in Region No. 4. The media reported lawlessness at Black Bush Polder, Tain, and Canje in Region No.6 and at Lusignan.

I extend my sympathy to the children and police officers who have been injured and to the family which lost its property in the apparent arson at Bush Lot Village. I express my condolences to the family of the person who was shot in the fracas. I condemn the violence and criminal acts that have occurred since 2nd March 2020.

I call on citizens to respect the rule of law and to be patient as we await the ruling of the Supreme Court and the completion of the electoral process by the Elections Commission.”