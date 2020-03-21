Nandlall using personal driver for injunction matters

…blocked from joining recount case

REEAZ Holladar or Reeaz Mohamed, the driver of attorney and PPP executive, Anil Nandlall, was denied an application to join the case calling for the discharge of an injunction blocking the recount of the ballots cast at the March 2, 2020 elections.

Holladar had also featured in an earlier application before Chief Justice, Roxane George-Wiltshire, which sought to block the declaration of the Region Four results. He was represented by a battery of lawyers, including the high-priced senior counsel of Trinidad and Tobago, Douglas Mendez. Questions have been raised as to how Holladar, a simple driver, was able to fund the legal fees for the battery of lawyers.

Holladar had said in his affidavit that he is a registered voter in District Four and cast his ballot at the Redeemer Primary School, located on Pike Street and Stone Avenue, Georgetown.

The opposition PPP has a history of using dubious characters to file cases in the court. Cedric Richardson quickly comes to mind. He was the man who had filed the motion challenging the presidential term limit, but has never been seen. During the time of the case at the Caribbean Court of Justice, the Attorney General Chambers had tried to serve him a copy of the Notice of Application and Affidavit in Support of Application for leave to appeal to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) in the said matter.

In a statement then the AG chambers, Office Assistant, Shaun Mearns, said he visited Richardson’s known place of abode located at Lot 4 West Ruimveldt on March 17, but was told by a female that Richardson does not reside there. According to Mearns, the female also denied knowing of Richardson ever living at the address. “I return to the said premises on the 20th day of March, 2017 between the hours of the 4 and 4:30 hours and no one answered. On the 21st day of March, 2017 I returned to the said address between the hours of 4:30 and 5:00 hours and again no one answered,” said the office assistant who then reported his findings to the chambers.

Richardson, just before the May 2015 General and Regional Elections, sought to challenge the amendments made to Article 90 of the Constitution that were enacted in 2000 following a bipartisan Constitutional Reform Process. Justice Chang ruled, among other things, that the presidential term limit was unconstitutional without the approval of the people through a referendum.