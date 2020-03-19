KMTC Phagwah horse race meet called off indefinitely

PRESIDENT of the Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC), retired Justice Cecil Kennard, confirmed all races will be put on hold indefinitely due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak.

The KMTC were scheduled to host their annual Phagwah Horse Race meet but according to Justice Kennard who spoke with Chronicle Sport on Wednesday, the meet will now be put on hold due to the number of ongoing issues.

He noted that due to the coronavirus, much has come to a screeching halt around the world with all facets of life including sports being reassessed at the moment. Due to the impending cases in Guyana which are currently controllable, most if not all Government-run sports institions and private ones have decided to call off or postpone any upcoming and ongoing activities.

“We have to follow the advisory which have been issued both locally and internationally because this is a serious situation and we are all hoping for the best going forward,” pointed out Justice Kennard.

The horse-racing pundit further pointed out that the KMTC is keeping in touch with a number of local and international protocols as to better protect their horses and riders during this pandemic.

Kennard further advised that Guyanese should practise the strict international Social-Distancing movement which is geared toward limiting the amount of contact persons have in public places. He added that those who can work from home should also practise doing so during this time. (Clifton Ross)