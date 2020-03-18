Reliance Sports Club main pavilion to be named in honour of Shivnandan Mandolall

FORMER national youth player Rovendra Mandolall who now resides in Canada recently donated an undisclosed sum of cash to rehabilitate and paint the main pavilion at the Reliance Sports Club on the Essequibo Coast.

Following its completion, it will be named in honour of the late Shivnandan Mandolall, who was also a former national youth cricketer and the first Essequibian to captain an Under-19 team. Mandolall hailed from the village of Reliance and represented the Reliance Sports Club.

He succumbed at the age of 30 following a brief illness and has left to mourn his wife and two young children. The Grounds Committee has since undertaken to celebrate his legacy, given that he was hailed as an outstanding son of the soil whose brief cricketing career would have positively touched the lives of many young cricketers, particularly those from Reliance, according to its chairman, Trevis Simon.

‘‘We are indeed saddened by the loss of a very talented cricketer whose charismatic batting display and energy in the field was quite unique, and it brought tremendous joy to many of us as friends and spectators alike,’’ reminisced Simon.

An annual cricket competition is also played in his memory and sponsored by Ravindra Mandolall, who also resides overseas. The transformation of the Reliance ground is now benefitting the community and it can now be considered as one of the better facilities in the Region. The main pavilion will be named as ‘Shivnandan Main Pavilion’.

A plaque bearing the image of the late cricketer and his record will also be unveiled at a simple ceremony that will be attended by his relatives, friends along with present and past cricketers. (Elroy Stephney)