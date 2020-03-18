BCB congratulates Trophy Stall U15, Female teams for winning inter-county titles

– Board looking to add U17 title to collection next year

THE president and executives of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) have sent regards to the management and players of Berbice’s Trophy Stall Under-15 and Female teams for winning their respective inter-county tournament organised by the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB).

The Boys U15 team played unbeaten on their way to the 2020 GCB/Dave’s West Indian Imports title while the senior ladies brought home the GCB/Superbet 50 overs title. Additionally, the Under 17 team finished as runner up to Demerara in the GCB/Rubis U17 inter county tournament.

Special congrats were issued to team Managers Ameer Rahaman, Angela Haniff along with coaches Leslie Solomon and Winston Smith. Winning captains Rampertab Ramnauth and Shabika Gajnabi led by examples and were outstanding role models to their charges for the respective U15 and Senior Ladies team.

Rampertab led as skipper and opener during the U15 tourney, ending as the leading run-scorer for his team and tournament. Gajnabi, who recently established herself as a full-fledged West Indies international women’s player, was amazing in her own right leading with the bat and as captain of the Berbice team.

“The BCB is quite delighted at the success of our teams as it is just reward for the hard work, dedication and combined effort of every board executives, club officials and the coaching staff. Special mention must also be made of the Balram Samaroo led Selection Committee who worked as a collective unit to select the best Berbice teams”, read the release.

Over the last two years, the BCB has organised numerous cricket tournaments at all levels and has made a great effort to invest heavily in junior and female cricket. The BCB also sent their thanks to tournament sponsors, Mr. Brian Ramphal and Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh of the United States, Mike’s Pharmacy, Lewison General Store, ex-Guyana/West Indies Captain Ramnaresh Sarwan, Nand Persaud Co. Ltd and New York Business Group for their sponsorship of our junior and female tournaments.

The executives further added that they will be aiming to win the U17 Inter- county title after falling short to their task this year. Lastly, the BCB recognised and hailed Trophy Stall boss Ramesh Sunich, the proud sponsor of all Berbice inter-county teams as well as other areas involving cricket in Berbice and Guyana overall.