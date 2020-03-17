‘Too Sharp’ Allen WBA Super Middleweight title fight on hold

By Rawle Toney

GUYANA’S Lennox ‘Too Sharp’ Allen will have to wait a little longer to get his hands on the WBA Super Middleweight title, after it was announced that his April 11 clash with Cuban David Morrell Jr, was postponed, thanks to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

The undefeated Allen was set to face Morrell over 12 rounds at the Minneapolis Armory, but organisers announced yesterday that the fight will now have to be held at a later date.

A release from the event’s promoters said that they are exploring options for when to reschedule the fight card and will have a new date in the coming weeks. Currently-held tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date, and refund options would be made available via an e-mail from Ticketmaster.

The 35-year-old Allen is the country’s highest ranked/rated fighter on the international scenes, flaunting a perfect ring-record of 22 wins, 14 of which came by way of TKO, as well as one draw from his 23 outings.

His latest win, a unanimous-decision victory over Derrick Webster, saw him claim the WBA’s gold title at the Super Middleweight division last year.

Morrell Jr is the WBA’s No. 3-ranked Super Middleweight contender. A native of Cuba now fighting out of Minneapolis, Morrell recently joined the pro ranks after winning 130 of 132 amateur bouts.

Morrell turned pro last August with a blowout win over Yendris Rodriguez Valdez at the Armory. He recently signed a long-term contract with Warriors Boxing of South Florida and Russia-based Ural Promotions.

The Allen/Morrell fight will be on the same card as the Jamal ‘Shango’ James (26-1, 12 KOs) versus Thomas Dulorme (25-3-1, 16 KOs) bout for the WBA Welterweight title. The bouts will be the headline events for a Premier Boxing Champions card on FOX.