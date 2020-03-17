GPL to suspend disconnection, several other services temporarily

…Middle Street, Mon Repos offices to close until further notice

AS the country takes precautions in the face of health risks associated with the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), the Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) with effect from Monday, March 16, 2020, has suspended several services including disconnection, meter reading, field investigations and residential and commercial meter installations.

In addition, the company has decided to close its Mon Repos Customer Service Centre on the East Coast Demerara as well as its Middle Street Commercial Office in Georgetown

GPL said that it has also decided to suspend the process for application submissions at its commercial locations with effect from Monday, March 16, 2020.These include the various categories of service as follows;

1. Change of Tenancy

2. Termination of Service

3. Load Increase/ Decrease

4. New Services

GPL said efforts are underway to accommodate applications for new services through its website www.gplinc.net before the end of the week dated Friday, March 20, 2020. Customers will be kept updated on the readiness of this online platform when it is completed, the company said.

As regards the metered accounts, GPL said that the meters will not be read from March 16, 2020 or those unsuccessfully read prior to March 16, 2020 will be estimated, if a reading is not submitted via its Whatsapp Service.

GPL said customers are advised to utilise the various electronic options of tendering payments; these are as follows:

* Mobile Money Guyana (MMG)

* Commercial Banks- Republic Bank |Scotia Bank |Demerara Bank |Citizens Bank |Guyana Bank for Trade & Industry | Bank of Baroda

* Agents- Bill Express | Surepay

The company said that any inconvenience associated with the service modifications was regretted. GPL said it will continue to engage the public on these changes, pending updates from the Ministry of Public Health.

Customers can continue to engage the company’s sources of information for updates on service delivery. For information: Customer Call Centre Tel: 592-226-2600 or the Public Relations Unit: Tel: 592-225-1471.

Guyana has already recorded four cases, including one death, of the coronavirus. The authorities have already increased screening exercises at various ports-of-entry across the country while a ministerial task force has been established to address the issue.

The pandemic has disrupted travel worldwide and is expected to impact world economies.