Wismar fire leaves five homeless

A LINDEN family of five is now contemplating their next move, after a fire of unknown origin completely destroyed the interior of their home, rendering them homeless.

It all occurred around 04:00hrs on Sunday, when neighbours were alerted that the Lot 25 Half Mile, Wismar, Linden concrete house was on fire.

At the time of the fire, two sisters — 17-year-old Dennell Anthony and 22-year-old Ronesha Headley – were at home sleeping but woke up after smelling smoke. They then observed fire in the front eastern bedroom and quickly tried to escape, since the house was grilled up.

Neighbours were alerted and summoned the Linden Fire Service. The fire- fighters turned up with two fire tenders and managed to contain the blaze. While the exterior of the house remains intact, the entire exterior was gutted and nothing was saved.

Owner of the house, 53-year-old David Anthony and his wife Ronique Anthony were in the interior at the time. They had left their daughters Dennell and Ronesha at home with 15-year-old son Deron Anthony. Deron, however, was not home at the time of the blaze. Anthony and his wife quickly travelled to Linden after learning about the fire. Based on their assessment, millions of dollars in valuables have been destroyed.

They related that their three-bedroom home was well furnished and had all the amenities. They were, however, thankful that their two daughters, who were home alone, escaped the heavily grilled house.

Firefighters said preliminary investigation lists the cause of the fire as unknown. The police in Linden are also investigating the blaze.