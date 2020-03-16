We are more than capable of conducting our own elections

Dear Editor

YOU have to remember that when foreign powers want you to act and think in a certain way that would bring justification to an action that they are already planning to make; they must make the person they hate, a villain. A civil war is the bloodiest of all wars, because you are fighting against your own people.

In every nation there is dissatisfaction and what the CIA does, they go into a country and move among the people that are dissatisfied to stimulate a revolt against a leader that they (America) do not like, because they want regime change.

The congress in the United State of America voted to spend 150 million dollars to replace the government in Iran that America did not like. They sent their agent in to work among the dissatisfied, so that when they had their election and the people in Iran rose up, they have legitimate grievances but it may be stimulated from the outside, because it was America’s policy to destabilise their government.

In Libya, the U.S. spent millions of taxpayers’ money to arm the so-called rebels. Mainstream media reported that they (Libyans) were dissatisfied; the question is what were they dissatisfied about? They have jobs, they have food, and the government used the oil money to build Libya. The oil money was also used to discover water under the desert and brought that water to the surface and brought that water from Benghazi all the way to the border of Tanzania. The government developed farming in the desert, so that they could feed their own people. Billions of dollars were spent on building homes and apartments for their own people.

Then it is easy to conclude that something is under this because when America, Britain and France, three imperial powers, wants to destabilise that country. Is it that America was so concerned about the blood that was shed in Libya? When they turned their backs when the Israeli Defence Force bombed the innocent people of Gaza. They murdered unarmed men, women and children. Where was the U.S. in Rwanda, and in the Congo? The U.S. when into Darfur because oil is there. The Libyans never wanted foreign occupation on the land. Muammar-al Gaddafi and Saddam Hussein were all deactivated because of their oil resources.

Here at home in Guyana, I have noticed that the foreign observers have been making public statements in relation to our elections and they have been going about it, in an evidently biased manner, which would indicate a particular propensity or favouritism towards one party. Photographic evidence obtained from credible media houses and on social and the electronic media which depicts members from foreign observers’ group, frequent engagement with one political part has given confirmation to this realism.

It is important to note that these observers are here as a result of our (the people of Guyana-led by the government) invitation to only observe the electoral process through an independent eye, rather than their brawling display of bashing the coalition and on the other hand attempting to circumvent the glaring breaches of the PPC.

In addendum to the foregoing, Guyana is a sovereign nation and these guests/ visitors (foreign observers) and or the diplomatic community do not have any constitutional power or authority whatsoever as it relates to Guyana and her affairs. I seriously believe that the foreign observers have compromised their little credibility.

Guyana is not in a “process” like some other nations. Guyana is a Cooperative Republic and we are more than capable of conducting our own elections.

It is not the first time that we have seen these precipitous actions by foreign observers, as Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham so eloquently adumbrated, he said, “……Enemies of this country would like to see racial division and antagonism continue; they will not have that satisfaction………… It would appear that, the would be destroyers of this country have sought to convince our Indian citizens that they have caused fear because of the removal of the former government. We can assure our Indian citizens, here and now, that rather than have cause for fear, they have much to hope for from the government….this government will not pursue policies likely to bring the races into collision. This government will maintain law and order. This government, while in office, will never declare its impotence to see that the lives and property and personal safety of citizens are protected… ” He also stated that, “ even though we need assistance we are not going to be the pupil to those who give us assistance…………to us that is the contradiction of independence……”

America, Britain or Canada must conduct themselves in a proper manner and subscribe to the rule of law while they are here as guests.

Despite all that has been happening during Guyana’s elections debacle, all of the condemnation seems to be headed one way. Not one single member of the international community or foreign observers are making reference to what happened in the Berbice area, or to PPP/C operatives storming GECOM or not one of them is making reference to

the PPP/C operatives kicking down the chairman’s door.

Look at what the PPP/C did to this country. Look at the legacy that they left for the coalition to inherit. The massacres, narco state, TIP, misappropriation of the nation’s resources and monies, racism, violation of human rights, gun runnings and the list goes on. It is a shame for anyone to support such a bunch of thugs, let alone try to force them into government. The lawlessness, and the breakdown of the society’s moral fibre.

Never again will the people of Guyana allow one party to govern this country. We are better together, One people, One nation, One destiny. With the coalition, everyone has a say in national affairs. This is what democracy is all about.

I would suggest that our people stand and reject the influence or stimulation of any foreign policy which is aimed at creating unrest or attempts to install a puppet regime which will ultimately give them control of our oil affluence.

Regards

Michael Hercules