 Roach fires Barbados Pride to crushing 236-run win over Jaguars

… bags match-haul of 9 for 60 to keep Pride atop table

By Clifton Ross

BARBADOS Pride speedster Kemar Roach wreaked havoc with the pink ball as his match-haul of 9 for 60 condemned defending Regional 4-Day champions Guyana Jaguars to a massive 236-run defeat on the third day of Regional championship action at the Providence Stadium.

It was almost a mirror of the first innings from ball one as the pacers thrived on the Providence surface, with the Jaguars being steamrolled for another meagre 94 in their second innings following their second lowest total of 55 in their first innings on Friday.

Needing 330 runs for a victory with two days remaining, Guyana Jaguars were knocked over for a second-innings total of 94 all out inside the first session of Day 3.

Roach, the West Indies speedster was again the tormentor yesterday with 4 for 40 from 9 overs to follow his first-innings haul of 5-20, for a match haul of 9 for 60.

The relentless Pride bowlers rallied around the momentum set by Roach, as medium-pacer Jonathan Carter (3-13) along with some lethal spells from their leading wicket-taker this season, Chemar Holder, who grabbed 2 for 29 and Jason Holder 1 for 10

It was an utterly, dismal showing from the Jaguars, who were led by West Indies all-rounder Keemo Paul, playing a brave hand by smashing six fours and a maximum in his top knock of 36 off 21 balls.

Apart from Paul, only Anthony Bramble who resisted with 22 and added a 51-run, 7th wicket stand with Paul, managed to look remotely sound; hitting three fours in his 38-ball knock.

Barbados Pride, with their commanding win yesterday over the Guyana Jaguars inclusive of their fast-bowling points, maintain their number one spot with just two rounds left.