GBTI waives ATM and Point of Sale fees

— encourages use of ATMS & Points of Sale as COVID 19 preventative measure

GBTI has notified customers of the bank’s waiver of fees related to the use of its Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and Point of Sale service for the remainder of the month.

The bank, in a release, said it was aware of concerns in every quarter about the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

“We are concerned about the safety and protection of you our valued customers as well as the safety and protection of our staff.

“We have taken a number of steps to protect persons visiting our various branches and our staff, with the aim of preventing and or reducing transmission of the disease. Among these measures are the provision of hand sanitisers and wipes,” the release said.

As an added measure, the bank has taken the decision to waive all fees related to the use of local debit cards at ATMs and point of sales for the rest of this month.

It is also encouraging online customers to utilise the platform for basic transfers, bill payments and balance checks during this time.

“Our branch staff remain ready to assist you while providing the option to use the ATM and point of sale whenever possible.

We will continue to monitor and review the situation over the next few weeks and advise of any changes.

We encourage you to adhere to all health and safety measures outlined by the Ministry of Public Health and PAHO/WHO to help safeguard all of us: our families and workplaces.”